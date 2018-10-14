Chargers' Philip Rivers: Strong first half in blowout win
Rivers completed 11 of 20 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Browns.
Cleveland's defense had done a good job against quarterbacks this season, but the Browns had no answer for Rivers in the first half. He hooked up with Tyrell Williams for touchdowns of 45 and 29 yards in the second quarter, but Los Angeles' lead got so bloated that Rivers didn't have to do anything of consequence after halftime and was even replaced by Geno Smith late. Rivers will face the Titans in Week 7.
