Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws another two touchdowns in win
Rivers completed 13 of 26 pass attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Seahawks.
It was far from a perfect game for Rivers, as the veteran quarterback finished with a season-low 50 percent completion percentage, but fantasy owners likely won't be too upset given Rivers tossed another two touchdowns, the ninth straight time he's pulled off the feat dating back to last season. The signal caller will likely have an easier time next week against a struggling Raiders defense that allowed 49ers third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, to toss for over 250 yards and three touchdowns in Week 9.
