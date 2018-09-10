Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws for 424 yards and three scores
Rivers completed 34 of 51 pass attempts for 424 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Rivers dinked and dunked in the first half, completing six passes for 88 yards to his running backs, although he was plagued by several drops from his wideouts. He opened things up in the second half, with the Chargers in come-from-behind mode, tossing scores to wide receivers Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams. The veteran quarterback threw a bad interception near the red zone in the third quarter, which eventually led a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, but was otherwise strong in his season debut. Rivers' first quarter touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler was the 343rd of his career, passing Fran Tarkenton for sixth place in NFL history.
