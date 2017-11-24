Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws for 434 yards in win

Rivers completed 27 of 33 attempts for 434 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-6 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Rivers put on a Thanksgiving Day clinic against a beleaguered Cowboys secondary, slicing his opposition apart with a whopping seven completions that traveled 25 or more yards. Thursday's performance also represented a season-high in passing yards for the veteran quarterback, as Rivers previous high-water mark came in Week 4 against another NFC East foe, the Eagles. For a second straight week, Rivers tormented his opposition with a study dose of throws to Keenan Allen, who posted a career-high 172 receiving yards on Thursday. The 35-year-old should be primed for another fantasy gem when the Chargers take on the Browns next Sunday.