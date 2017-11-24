Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws for 434 yards in win
Rivers completed 27 of 33 attempts for 434 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-6 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
Rivers put on a Thanksgiving Day clinic against a beleaguered Cowboys secondary, slicing his opposition apart with a whopping seven completions that traveled 25 or more yards. Thursday's performance also represented a season-high in passing yards for the veteran quarterback, as Rivers previous high-water mark came in Week 4 against another NFC East foe, the Eagles. For a second straight week, Rivers tormented his opposition with a study dose of throws to Keenan Allen, who posted a career-high 172 receiving yards on Thursday. The 35-year-old should be primed for another fantasy gem when the Chargers take on the Browns next Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads dominant victory•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: In uniform Sunday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Clears protocol, will start Sunday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Practicing in limited fashion•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...