Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws for season-low in win
Rivers completed 14 of 24 passing attempts for 176 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Broncos.
Rivers found Mike WIlliams over the middle for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Chargers a 14-3 advantage, which would be more than enough for the eventual victory. The 176 yards eclipsed the 37-year-old's season low from the previous week against the Ravens, whom the Chargers lost to at home. Now they will attempt to avenge that loss in Baltimore in the first round of the playoffs.
