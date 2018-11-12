Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws for two scores in 10th straight

Rivers completed 18 of 26 passing attempts for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders. He also had a one-yard carry.

Rivers can thank Melvin Gordon for saving the day and breaking a 66-yard run after a catch in the flat in the third quarter, but the 36-year-old's fantasy owners will take it, however it comes. He hasn't failed to throw for fewer than 200 passing yards and two touchdowns in any game this season and continues to be one of the more reliable quarterbacks in fantasy. Rivers will try to keep it going at home Week 11 against Denver.