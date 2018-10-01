Chargers' Philip Rivers: Throws three touchdowns in win
Rivers completed 25 of 39 passing attempts for 250 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.
Rivers threw a pick-six on his second throw of the day, and the Chargers punted on their next two possessions, but the 36-year-old would then lead five straight scoring drives en route to the victory. The North Carolina State product has now thrown for 250 yards and a trio of scores in all but one contest this season with a 226-yard, two-touchdown effort in Week 3 being the lone exception. He'll look to keep rolling at home Week 5 against the Raiders.
