Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tops 300 yards
Rivers completed 31 of his 46 pass attempts for 318 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Texans. He also added two rushes for nine yards.
Rivers was routinely pressured and sacked five times, making it difficult for him to operate efficiently. That said, his gaudy yardage total was based mostly on volume as he averaged only 6.9 yards per attempt. Regardless of how it's come, Rivers has been especially productive through three games this season, racking up 944 passing yards and five touchdowns. He'll look to keep things going in a positive Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins.
