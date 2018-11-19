Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tops 400 passing yards

Rivers completed 28 of 43 pass attempts for 401 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Broncos.

Rivers completed 65 percent of his pass attempts and spread the ball around to seven different receivers as he topped 400 passing yards for the second time this season. He completed touchdown passes to Keenan Allen and Antonio Gates on either side of halftime, but he threw multiple interceptions for the first time this season, including a costly one that sparked Denver's comeback in the third quarter. The veteran now has multiple touchdown passes in every game this season and is capable of piling up yardage when the game script calls for it. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday against the Cardinals.