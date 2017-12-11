Chargers' Philip Rivers: Torches Redskins to tune of 319 yards

Rivers completed 18 of 31 attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-13 victory over the Redskins.

Rivers came out red-hot Sunday, throwing for a career-high 256 yards in the first half. The veteran quarterback's two touchdowns came on an eight-yard completion to Hunter Henry and a 75-yard bomb to deep threat Tyrell Williams. The performance gives Rivers 1097 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions over his last three outings. A date with the 28th-ranked Chiefs pass defense awaits Rivers in Week 15, where he will be one of the better options at quarterback in all fantasy formats.

