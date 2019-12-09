Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses three TDs in rout
Rivers completed 16 of 22 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 45-10 rout of the Jaguars.
The quarterback celebrated his 38th birthday in style while leading the Chargers to a season-high 525 yards of offense, and his present to himself was a new personal record -- his 84-yard connection with Austin Ekeler early in the third quarter was the longest TD pass of his career, although Ekeler did most of the work. Rivers has had an up and down campaign, but he's still well on his way to his seventh straight 4,000-yard season and 12th straight with 25 or more touchdowns.
