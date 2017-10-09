Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses trio of scores in comeback win

Rivers completed 21 of 44 passes for 258 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants. He also rushed four times for five yards and fumbled once.

Rivers gutted out tough conditions and a game Giants secondary to help lead the Chargers to their first victory of the season. The veteran gunslinger connected with a pair of somewhat unlikely candidates for his trio of scores, hitting Melvin Gordon twice and Hunter Henry on another occasion. The latter helped give Los Angeles a one-point lead at 17-16 with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter, and the second touchdown to Gordon, a 10-yarder with 2:58 remaining, vaulted them to a 27-22 advantage they wouldn't relinquish. The performance was Rivers' second consecutive multi-touchdown effort, although he did finish the contest with an unsightly 20.3 QBR and 47.7 percent completion percentage. It hasn't been pretty thus far for Rivers most weeks, but he'll look to help the Bolts secure a second consecutive victory when they face the intrastate rival Raiders on the road in Week 6.