Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns despite loss
Rivers completed 22 of his 38 attempts for 347 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Rivers rebounded nicely from his stinker last week against the Chiefs, nearly rallying the Chargers back in the second half with a handful of picture perfect passes. While Rivers has made at least one turnover in three of the four games this season, fantasy owners will surely live with the mistakes if the veteran quarterback can continue to post numbers similar to Sunday's performance. Given Rivers has attempted at least 30 passes in each game thus far, the sheer volume alone makes him a tantalizing play in all formats.
