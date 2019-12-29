Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns in finale

Rivers completed 31 of 46 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Kansas City. He added a five-yard run. After the game, Rivers said that he has no plans to retire, but he may play with another team in 2020, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers were down by two scores in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter when Rivers hooked up with Hunter Henry for an eight-yard touchdown pass to try to spark a rally. Expect plenty of conjecture in the coming months as to whether that will be Rivers' last touchdown as a Charger. If so, it was a rough season to close out his tenure for the veteran quarterback. He threw 20 picks for the third time in his career while his 23 touchdowns were his fewest since 2007, his second season as starter. As a team, the Chargers finished 5-11, tied for their second-worst finish since Rivers took over as a starter in 2006.