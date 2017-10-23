Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns Sunday

Rivers completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.

Rivers struggled to connect on many big plays and had a lackluster stat line toward the end of the game, though a 42-yard touchdown strike to Travis Benjamin improved the optics. Though his yardage total was suppressed, the veteran continued a strong run that's seen him throw eight touchdowns compared to just one interception during the last four games. Rivers' play has been crucial to his team's bounce back after a poor start to the season, and he'll look to keep it going in a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 8.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...