Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns Sunday

Rivers completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.

Rivers struggled to connect on many big plays and had a lackluster stat line toward the end of the game, though a 42-yard touchdown strike to Travis Benjamin improved the optics. Though his yardage total was suppressed, the veteran continued a strong run that's seen him throw eight touchdowns compared to just one interception during the last four games. Rivers' play has been crucial to his team's bounce back after a poor start to the season, and he'll look to keep it going in a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 8.