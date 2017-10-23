Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns Sunday
Rivers completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.
Rivers struggled to connect on many big plays and had a lackluster stat line toward the end of the game, though a 42-yard touchdown strike to Travis Benjamin improved the optics. Though his yardage total was suppressed, the veteran continued a strong run that's seen him throw eight touchdowns compared to just one interception during the last four games. Rivers' play has been crucial to his team's bounce back after a poor start to the season, and he'll look to keep it going in a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 8.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Leads Chargers to late victory•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses trio of scores in comeback win•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Tosses two touchdowns despite loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Multiple interceptions in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Piles up passing yards in loss•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Fourth-quarter comeback bid falls short•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...