Chargers' Philip Rivers: Turnovers ruin comeback

Rivers completed 26 of 44 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-17 loss Sunday night to the Steelers. He also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Two of Rivers' first three possessions ended in turnovers, as a fumble returned for a touchdown and a batted ball turned interception immediately put the Chargers in an early hole. As a result, the veteran was able to pile up statistics playing catch up, but it took until seven minutes left in the fourth quarter for Rivers to toss his first touchdown, ultimately connecting with tight end Hunter Henry on two consecutive drives in the end zone to make the score closer than the game ultimately was. Things won't get much easier for Rivers next week, as the Chargers travel to face a Titans' defense that's allowing just over 15 points per contest.