Chargers' Philip Rivers: Ugly outing leads to loss

Rivers completed 23 of 37 passes for 181 yards and two interceptions in the 22-10 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

Much to the dismay of fantasy owners, Rivers posted by far his worst game of the 2018 season. The veteran quarterback book-ended the contest with interceptions marking back-to-back games in which Rivers threw two picks, but unlike last week, the 37-year-old didn't mitigate the disaster with any last-second heroics or late touchdowns. In fact, prior to Saturday, Rivers had just one game all year in which he tossed fewer than two touchdowns, making Week 16's final box score a particularly gruesome eyesore. Credit goes to the Ravens' defense first and foremost for stymieing the Chargers, as constant interior pressure gave Rivers fits all evening long. And during the few occasions in which Rivers and company netted a positive play, a litany of ticky-tack penalties killed any sort of accumulated rhythm or momentum. By default, a 4:25 p.m. EST Week 17 matchup against the Broncos should be an easier outing for Rivers, but there's a distinct possibility the Chargers could opt not to play any of their star players depending on the outcome of the Chiefs' game this Sunday night, and the following Sunday 1:00 p.m. EST contest.