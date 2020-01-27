Chargers' Philip Rivers: Unlikely to stay with Chargers
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports believes the Chargers have "moved on" from Rivers, per independent reporter Dov Kleiman.
The 38-year-old quarterback is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on the heels of a 5-11 season in which he tossed 20 interceptions. The Chargers otherwise have a fairly young roster that includes some premium talent, and they even have an insurance plan with fellow quarterback Tyrod Taylor under contract through 2020. Perhaps sensing the writing on the wall, Rivers recently relocated his family from San Diego to Florida. He already said he doesn't intend to retire, so the move might be taken as a hint that he hopes to play for a team on the East Coast.
