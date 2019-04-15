Chargers' Philip Rivers: Vacationing with family

Rivers (ankle) is missing the start of the Chargers' voluntary offseason program to take an Easter vacation with his family, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The reasoning behind his absence should quiet any rumors about Rivers playing hardball to create leverage for an extension. He's entering the final season of a four-year, $83.5 million contract, and general manager Tom Telesco has already made it clear the Chargers want to discuss a new deal. Rivers skipped the Pro Bowl with an ankle injury, but there hasn't been any suggestion it's a serious issue that will impact his preparation for the upcoming season. The 37-year-old quarterback shouldn't have any trouble securing a larger salary from the team, assuming he'll commit to playing beyond 2019.

