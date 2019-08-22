Chargers' Philip Rivers: Won't play in preseason contest

Rivers won't play in the team's third preseason game Saturday against the Seahawks, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Anthony Lynn ultimately left the decision up to the veteran quarterback who subsequently declined the opportunity for reps in the exhibition contest. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Rivers has yet to play in the preseason in 2019. Expect Easton Stick and Cardale Jones to see the majority of the playing time, with primary backup Tyrod Taylor clearly separating himself from the pack for the No. 2 role thus far in training camp.