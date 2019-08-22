Chargers' Philip Rivers: Won't play in preseason contest
Rivers won't play in the team's third preseason game Saturday against the Seahawks, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Anthony Lynn ultimately left the decision up to the veteran quarterback who subsequently declined the opportunity for reps in the exhibition contest. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Rivers has yet to play in the preseason in 2019. Expect Easton Stick and Cardale Jones to see the majority of the playing time, with primary backup Tyrod Taylor clearly separating himself from the pack for the No. 2 role thus far in training camp.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Slated to sit out Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Not planning to sign extension•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Active in offseason practices•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Not planning to retire anytime soon•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Vacationing with family•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...