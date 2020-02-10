Chargers' Philip Rivers: Won't return to Chargers
Rivers will become an unrestricted free agent in March and will not re-sign with the Chargers.
The Chargers announced the decision in a press release, suggesting both parties agreed to go their separate ways. Rivers showed obvious signs of decline in 2019, but he should draw interest as a starter on the open market, with potential destinations including Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and Chicago. The 38-year-old quarterback spent 16 years with the Chargers, including 14 consecutive seasons in which he started all 16 games. The team has Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick under contract at quarterback for 2020, with potential to add a young signal caller in the upcoming draft.
