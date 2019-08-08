Chargers' Philip Rivers: Won't suit up Thursday

Rivers won't play in Thursday's preseason game at Arizona, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This was more or less expected of the 15-year veteran, who may make just one appearance during exhibition season. Team management is facing off with holdout Melvin Gordon, so Rivers could be without his No. 1 back once the games count if the running back stays away into the regular season. In such a scenario, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson likely would share RB reps, but at the very least Rivers has a pair of standout wide receivers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) in addition to up-and-coming tight end Hunter Henry to fuel the passing attack.

