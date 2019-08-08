Chargers' Philip Rivers: Won't suit up Thursday
Rivers won't play in Thursday's preseason game at Arizona, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This was more or less expected of the 15-year veteran, who may make just one appearance during exhibition season. Team management is facing off with holdout Melvin Gordon, so Rivers could be without his No. 1 back once the games count if the running back stays away into the regular season. In such a scenario, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson likely would share RB reps, but at the very least Rivers has a pair of standout wide receivers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) in addition to up-and-coming tight end Hunter Henry to fuel the passing attack.
More News
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Active in offseason practices•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Not planning to retire anytime soon•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Vacationing with family•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Could get extension soon•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Missing Pro Bowl with injury•
-
Chargers' Philip Rivers: Inaccurate in playoff loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...
-
Fantasy Fallout: Duke to the Texans
Duke Johnson's trade to the Houston Texans means big things for four different running backs,...
-
TE Preview: Breakouts
Our Fantasy football team looks deeper to give you their favorite breakouts for the 2019 season...