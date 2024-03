The Chargers signed Ford to a one-year contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After spending his first five seasons with the Seahawks, Ford settled for a one-year deal from the Bills last offseason and registered just nine tackles (five solo) across eight games and 151 defensive snaps for Buffalo. Ford will look to get his career back on track on another one-year pact, this time in Los Angeles for new coach Jim Harbaugh.