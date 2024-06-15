The Chargers signed Olatoke to a contract Friday.

Olatoke brings plenty of speed to the table -- he was an All-Big Ten sprinter at Ohio State, running the 100-meter dash in 10.27 seconds at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in 2022. However, he has very limited experience playing football, as the Nigeria-born receiver's college competition was limited to Ohio State's Club Football program. Olatoke isn't likely to make an immediate NFL impact, but since he's part of the NFL's International Pathway Program, he won't count toward Los Angeles' 90-man offseason roster and would also not count toward the team's practice-squad roster limit if he's able to earn a spot.