Johnston did not record a catch on his two targets in the 20-17 loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

There was hope the Chargers would use the early Week 5 bye to assimilate the rookie into the offense with Mike Williams (knee) out for the season, but that optimism was quickly erased with the combination of Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer accounting for 18 of the total 37 targets in Monday's loss. To make matters worse for Johnston's fantasy managers, Austin Ekeler immediately assumed his typical pass-catching work after a multi-game absence (four catches on six targets for 35 yards), leaving very little opportunities for the TCU standout to do much of anything. Johnston's playing time continues to ever-so-quietly trend up, but the 22-year-old is going to need to actually do something with the increased workload.