Johnston caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

The 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft once again looked the part, as Johnston hauled in passes of 16 and 15 yards from Easton Stick in the first half -- the latter of which helped set up the Chargers' first points of the game midway through the second quarter. Johnston has yet to work with Justin Herbert in a game, and he'll be behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the pecking order when the regular season begins, but the big-bodied TCU product has a chance to make an impact as a rookie in the Bolts' high-powered passing attack.