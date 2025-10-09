Johnston (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Johnston was also limited Wednesday, so he'll probably need to work fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Dolphins without an injury designation. In five games to date, Johnston has caught 26 passes on 41 targets for a team-high 377 receiving yards and four TDs, a pace that has the 2023 first-rounder firmly on the fantasy lineup radar ahead of Week 6 action.