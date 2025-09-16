Johnston caught just three of his seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in the 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

Johnson had multiple critical drops in the first quarter, but for a second consecutive week the 24-year-old once again connected with Justin Herbert on a beautiful frozen rope this time for a 60-yard touchdown that proved to be all the scoring necessary to beat the Raiders. The 2023 first-round pick did tie for the team high with seven targets, but unlike Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey, the majority of Johnston's targets appeared to be scripted and don't necessarily indicate a potential bump in volume on a week-to-week basis.