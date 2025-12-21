Johnston (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

After sitting out the Chargers' Week 15 win over the Chiefs, Johnston was a limited participant throughout Week 16 prep before taking a questionable tag into Sunday. The third-year wideout was apparently able to demonstrate enough progress in his recovery from the groin injury to gain clearance for Sunday, though it's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim the heavy snap share he had handled in each of his previous 12 contests. If the Chargers end up restricting Johnston's snap count to some degree, rookie Tre' Harris could retain a larger role in the passing game after recording three catches for 49 yards on five targets in Week 15.