Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Johnston, Tre Harris and Jalen Reagor can play the X receiver spot, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Johnston handled the role for most of 2024, posting a 55-711-8 receiving line in 15 regular-season games while more than doubling his yards per route (1.85) compared to an ugly rookie campaign. It was a clear step forward for the 2023 first-round pick, but he still left some big plays on the field, dropping seven passes and struggling in contested-catch situations. The Chargers responded by signing Mike Williams -- who has since retired -- and using a second-round pick on Harris to give Johnston competition for the X receiver spot. Johnston's name is the first one Roman mentioned when discussing the position in response to Williams' recent retirement.