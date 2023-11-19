Johnston caught two of six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.
Johnston's underwhelming performance was marred by a critical drop on Los Angeles' final drive, preventing the team from entering scoring position. The rookie first-rounder has just one 50-yard game and one touchdown through his first 10 appearances, struggling to make a significant impact despite playing in one of the league's better passing offenses.
