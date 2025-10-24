Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Blanked in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston wasn't targeted in Thursday's 37-10 win over the Vikings.
Johnston was on the field for 38 of 73 offensive snaps, trailing Tre' Harris (43) and Ladd McConkey (42) but finishing well ahead of Keenan Allen (18). Harris has an overlapping skill set with Johnston, and the rookie second-round pick could gradually supplant Johnston as the team's go-to deep threat. Johnston exceeded 70 receiving yards in each of his first four appearances this season while scoring four touchdowns over that span, but he has just 70 yards and one touchdown in his last three games combined. He'll try to bounce back against the Titans in Week 9.
