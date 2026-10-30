Johnston's role in the passing game will shrink slightly in Week 8 against the Rams given that both Ladd McConkey (concussion) and Tre' Harris (hamstring) have been cleared to play, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Both Johnston and McConkey were sidelined for Week 5, but the latter entered the league's concussion protocol during the Chargers' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs. Johnston logged 17 targets through his first three games of the regular season, although he's seen only five passes from Justin Herbert over his last two outings, which Johnston turned into two catches for 101 yards. The Chargers are averaging only 168.2 passing yards per game this season -- which ranks 28th in the NFL -- and they face a Rams defense that boasts the fourth-best pass defense in the league (186.3 passing yards allowed per game).