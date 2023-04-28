The Chargers selected Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

Wide receiver was a need for the Chargers and that market was slow to develop in the first round, which worked out in their favor. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the first receiver off the board the pick right before and now Johnston is headed to Los Angeles. Johnston isn't a perfect prospect -- there are questions about his route-running and whether the athletic dominance he showed against Big 12 competition at TCU will translate after running a 4.51 40 at his pro day -- but he's the most projectable outside receiver in this class at 6-foot-3. He projects to line up opposite Mike Williams with Keenan Allen in the slot. Johnston may be fourth in the target pecking order when the season starts, but there are durability concerns with the other Charger receivers. In all, this is a solid landing spot for Johnston, who now has a chance to be fantasy-relevant as a rookie in an explosive passing attack.