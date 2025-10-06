Johnston finished with four receptions on as many targets for 40 yards and a lost fumble while adding one rush attempt for nine yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to Washington.

Johnston coughed up a momentum-killing fumble to end a lengthy drive in the second quarter that derailed both his and his team's days. The Commanders took over in their territory and promptly drove the ball down the field for a touchdown on the ensuing possession that the Chargers never recovered from. Johnston still finished second in receiving yards for his club on a low-volume passing day. Managers will have to chalk this up as a dud and continue rolling out the breakout fantasy star in a soft matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.