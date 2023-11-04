Johnston could be a featured target in the Chargers' passing attack Monday against the Jets with Joshua Palmer (knee) ruled out for the game.

With Mike Williams (knee) lost for the season after Week 3, Palmer had stepped in as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Keenan Allen over the Chargers' past four games, producing a 15-294-0 receiving line on 26 targets. Along with Allen, running back Austin Ekeler will likely be heavily utilized in the passing game Week 9, but quarterback Justin Herbert has typically leaned on at least three pass catchers in a given game even in the most dire of situations, and the New York defense poses a significant obstacle specifically against the ground game. Johnston, a 2023 first-round pick, is coming off a Week 8 performance against a weak Bears defense in which he saw his most involvement to date, producing five catches for 50 yards on six targets. Though he gets a more difficult matchup Monday, Johnston may have a better opportunity than he's had at any point this season to see heightened snaps and increased target volume.