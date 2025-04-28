Second-round pick Tre Harris figures to compete with Johnston and Mike Williams for perimeter snaps, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers' top receiver, Ladd McConkey, is at his best working from the slot, yet also figures to get playing time in two-wide formations (as was the case for much of last season). Johnston thus finds himself in a tricky situation, despite being a recent first-round pick (22nd overall in 2023) who improved considerably between Years 1 and 2. The improved version was still wildly inconsistent, memorably putting up 186 yards in Week 18 before going catch-less (on five targets) in a wild-card-round loss at Houston. Johnston is good with the ball in his hands, especially relative to other big WRs, but Harris may prove superior at getting open and catching the ball. There's also some chance, though perhaps a slim one, that Williams emerges as a real threat again, now two years removed from an ACL tear and returning to Los Angeles after a one-year sabbatical. The good news for those interested in Johnston is that his already-modest ADP figures to drop even further after the Harris pick.