Johnston did not play in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Broncos.

Like several other key contributors in the Chargers' offense, the team afforded Johnston the day to rest in Week 18 as Los Angeles looks ahead to the AFC playoffs. The 24-year-old wideout did not see the field Sunday, ending the 2025 regular season with 51 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 targets, adding two rushes for seven yards. Johnston's eight trips to the end zone matched his career high while his receptions and yards nearly matched his totals from last season. The TCU product continues to develop chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, and he'll look to be an impact player Sunday when the Chargers visit the Patriots in the first round of the wild-card playoffs.