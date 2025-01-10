Johnston (thigh/illness), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Texans, is "good to go" for the contest, a source tells Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.
Johnston logged a limited practice Tuesday and a 'DNP' on Wednesday, before returning to a limited session Thursday. Based on Fowler's report, the wideout (who put up a career-best 13-186-0 receiving line on 14 targets in the Chargers' Week 18 win over the Raiders) is on track to be available for Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff, with official confirmation of his status, either way, set to arrive once Los Angeles' inactives are posted.
