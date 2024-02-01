Johnston recently said he has a "world of confidence" in himself and expects a "breakout" in 2024 under new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, ESPN.com's Kris Rhim reports.

Johnston had a disappointing rookie season by the standards of a No. 21 overall pick, catching 38 of 67 targets (56.7 percent) for 431 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. He had just one outing with more than six targets and none with more than seven, despite making 10 starts and playing 64.6 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps. Johnston didn't have the best circumstances, to be fair, especially after QB Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending finger injury Week 14. The new coaching staff led by Harbaugh can't possibly be worse than what Brandon Staley and Co. offered, though the change does bring about the possibility of more emphasis on the running game after four straight seasons in which Herbert averaged more than 35 pass attempts per appearance. Fellow WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (ACL) also are under contract for 2024, albeit with the possibility for the Chargers to free up $20 million or more in cap space if either is traded or released.