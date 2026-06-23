Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Expects more YAC in new scheme

Johnston said at mandatory minicamp that he's excited for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme and expect to be "set up for the yards after catch," Omar Navarro of the Chargers' official site reports.

Johnston said McDaniel's scheme will put him "in the right position to be successful," noting that much of his collegiate success at TCU came after the catch. The 2023 first-round pick, who had his fifth-year option exercised in April, also said he's enjoyed working closely with his new offensive coordinator. Johnston managed a 51-735-8 line on 84 targets while suiting up for 14 regular-season games last year and could take a step forward in 2026 under McDaniel's scheme, with Keenan Allen still unsigned and freeing up 122 targets, and Los Angeles' offensive line set to return to health. Johnston, Ladd McConkey (hamstring) and Tre' Harris headline Justin Herbert's receiving corps, while tight ends Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku and Charlie Kolar will also figure into the passing game.