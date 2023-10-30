Johnston had five receptions on six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bears.

Johnston set new highs in receptions, yards and targets after No. 2 wideout Joshua Palmer left Sunday's win in the first quarter after potentially reaggravating the same knee that was injured in the loss to Kansas City in Week 7. Palmer was able to return later in the second quarter and finished out the team victory with no reported issues. That said, this is the second injury scare to the same knee for Palmer within a week's time, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the him held out for precautionary reasons. Johnston would receive a boost in value for deeper leagues should he wind up starting opposite Keenan Allen next Monday against the Jets, and he makes for a good insurance policy for those planning to play Palmer in Week 9.