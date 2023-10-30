Johnston had five receptions on six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bears.

Johnston set new highs in receptions, yards and targets, in large part because No. 2 wideout Joshua Palmer aggravated the knee injury he picked up in a loss to Kansas City in Week 7. Palmer was able to return after exiting in the first quarter and finished out the victory with no reported issues. That said, this is the second injury scare for Palmer within a week's time, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the him held out of practice this week for precautionary reasons. Johnston would receive a boost in value should he wind up starting opposite Keenan Allen next Monday against the Jets, and the rookie makes for a good insurance policy for those planning to play Palmer in Week 9.