Johnston caught two of his three targets for 14 yards in the 27-6 drubbing of the Jets on Monday.

The Chargers attempted the second fewest pass attempts of the season to date, but it was still discouraging to see Johnston relegated to an afterthought with nominal No. 2 wideout Joshua Palmer (knee) sidelined in this one. While quarterback Justin Herbert's first read will seemingly always be Keenan Allen (8-9-77 on Monday), it seems likely to assume a more back-and-forth affair would have created a few more opportunities for the first-round rookie to be involved almost by default. Johnston's fantasy value will likely depend on the status of Palmer, even in a presumably better offensive matchup Week 10 against the Lions.