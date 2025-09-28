Johnston caught eight of 13 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.

The 2023 first-round pick appears to be coming into his own. Johnston hauled in his fourth TD in four games with a 36-yard strike from Justin Herbert in the second quarter, and he led the Chargers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while setting personal bests for the season in all three categories. Johnston's 2025 rise has coincided with a decline in fortunes for Ladd McConkey, and at some point Herbert may make an effort to get the latter going, but Johnston will be the one taking an impressive 22-337-4 line on 36 targets into a Week 5 meeting with the Commanders.