Johnson brought in three of six targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 34-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

The rookie first-round pick paced the Chargers in targets while tying for the team lead in receptions. Johnson's first score as a professional came on an eight-yard grab from Easton Stick with 17 seconds remaining in the first half, and he was the target on Los Angeles' first play from scrimmage, which resulted in a catch for a two-yard loss. All of Johnson's targets came in the first half, and with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams ticketed for sparse preseason run, he should have a chance to once again log a healthy amount of snaps during the Bolts' second preseason game against the Saints on Sunday night, Aug. 20.