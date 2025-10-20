Johnston caught two of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring strain, Johnston struggled with drops and didn't see a lot of volume, but he was still able to make an impact with a seven-yard TD receptions from Justin Herbert in the third quarter. Johnston will take a 28-407-5 line on 46 targets through six contests into a Week 8 meeting with the Vikings, who just surrendered a combined 13-304-3 line to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.