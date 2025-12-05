Johnston (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday.

During Johnston's limited session Thursday, he was seen wearing a non-contact jersey, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. A return to all activity one day later indicates Johnston is good to go ahead of Monday's game versus the Eagles, but since a hot start to the season, he's taken a significant downturn in the Chargers offense, with just a 14-148-3 line on 28 targets over his last six appearances.