Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Full practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday.
During Johnston's limited session Thursday, he was seen wearing a non-contact jersey, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. A return to all activity one day later indicates Johnston is good to go ahead of Monday's game versus the Eagles, but since a hot start to the season, he's taken a significant downturn in the Chargers offense, with just a 14-148-3 line on 28 targets over his last six appearances.
