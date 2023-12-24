Johnston had two receptions (five targets) for 29 yards and gained one yard on his only rushing attempt in Saturday's 24-22 loss to Buffalo.

Johnston remained a starter under interim head coach Giff Smith after Keenan Allen (heel) missed his second game in a row Saturday. The first-round rookie's five targets were his most since Week 11, but a poor conversion rate resulted in mediocre fantasy numbers. Fellow starter Joshua Palmer and tight end Gerald Everett tied for the team lead in targets with eight Saturday, leaving the Johnston's role unchanged following the Chargers' recent staffing shuffle. Given that fact, Johnston makes for a risky play against Denver in Week 17.