Johnston recorded four receptions on five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.

Johnston bounced back from a zero-target performance in Week 8, thanks primarily to 23 and 19-yard receptions -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. Most importantly, he seemed to regain his role in the Chargers' offense, matching Keenan Allen and Oronde Gadsden in targets. Overall, Johnston logged his highest yardage total since Week 4 and is likely to remain a volatile fantasy performer, though he has a touchdown in five of eight games this season